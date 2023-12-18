MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown and the West Virginia football team Monday received a second verbal commitment in as many days on Monday from a player in the transfer portal. In both instances, the player headed to Morgantown comes from a Power 5 program.

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray announced on social media that he is “Ready to get to work,” with West Virginia. Bray entered the transfer portal on Dec. 11, and it took him just one week to determine that WVU was the right spot for his next destination.

Bray, who completed his redshirt sophomore season in Stillwater this fall, comes to WVU after a productive season with the Cowboys. The 6-2 wideout reeled in 30 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns. His best performance of the year came against Kansas State when he caught four passes for 77 yards.

Bray tallied four catches for 53 yards and a score in Oklahoma State’s win over WVU in Morgantown this season.

The Norman, Oklahoma native appeared in 25 games with OK State. He totaled 686 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 48 receptions. Bray nearly doubled his career output in 2023.

Bray played in just three games in 2022 after missing the majority of the season due to injury.

Bray was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing football and basketball. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in the eyes of most recruiting sites.