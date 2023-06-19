It may not have been at the U.S. Open, but the former WVU golfer found a silver lining

The PGA Tour Canada is in the beginning stages of its season, but former WVU golfer Etienne Papineau is at the top of the league.

Papineau collected his first PGA Tour Canada victory this weekend with a win at the Royal Beach Victoria Open. He finished with an 18-under 262, which was five strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.

With the win, he sits alone in first place in the Fortinet Cup standings. The PGA Tour Canada will hold events all summer, and it will conclude with the Fortinet Cup Championships in September at Country Hill Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta.

Heading into Sunday’s final round, he was in a four-way tie for first place. He birdied six holes in his final round and did not bogey the entire day.

It’s been an up-and-down month for the former WVU golfer. Last month, he won the Walworth, New York, U.S. Open local qualifier, clinching a spot in the final round of U.S. Open qualifying sectionals. He carried that momentum into a four-under-par 136-stroke performance two weeks ago at the Toronto, Ontario, Sectional in 36-holes at Lambton Golf and Country Club, but he fell three strokes short of qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Two weekends ago, missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after shooting one stroke over-par (73-72) in the event’s opening rounds.

At WVU, Papineau recorded five top-10 finishes in his junior and senior seasons combined. He averaged 73.41 shots per 18 holes as a senior. His career-low score of 65 at the Old Town Club Collegiate in 2019 is tied for the fourth-lowest single round score in WVU history.

The Quebec-native was a member of the Canadian National team in 2014-2015, and he was the No. 13 amateur in Canada in 2014.