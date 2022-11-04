WVU footballs scattered on the ground during practice (PHOTO: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia just added some speed to its 2023 recruiting class.

Wide receiver Traylon Ray became the 19th addition to WVU’s class when he announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Ray is the fourth wide receiver to pick WVU ahead of the signing period.

The Tallahassee, Florida native is a product of North Florida Christian School, which is located just seven miles from Chiles High, the alma mater of current WVU quarterback Garrett Greene.

According to MaxPreps, Ray has 1,025 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games in 2022. In his three-year high school career, he has racked up 2,888 yards and 34 touchdowns on 165 catches.

Ray is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247 Sports composite and a three-star prospect by Rivals. 247 Sports also ranks the 6-foot-3 receiver as the No. 46 wide receiver in the country and the No. 63 prospect in the Sunshine State. The Mountaineers beat out interest from a number of Power Five programs, including Tennessee, Miami, Virginia Tech and Florida State.

West Virginia’s 2023 class now ranks 30th nationally and sixth in the Big 12, per 247 Sports.