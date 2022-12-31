MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t Taylor Robertson. It wasn’t Madi Willliams. This time, it was Ana Llanusa.

The redshirt senior guard led the 20th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on a massive second-half surge on Saturday, eventually topping West Virginia 98-77 in Morgantown to open the Big 12 Conference slate. Llanusa finished with 28 points and six rebounds to lead Oklahoma.

“Obviously, Oklahoma is very tough, a very good team on both ends, but certainly a great team on the offensive end and I think they showed that today,” I think they are a team that really has the ability to score, score fast, score often in a lot of different ways. They showed that.”

The first quarter was all Sooners. The highest-scoring offense in the Big 12 racked up 30 of its points in the opening period, 18 of which came from behind the three-point arc.

WVU flipped the game in the second quarter, storming back to take the halftime lead. JJ Quinerly caught fire for the Mountaineers, notching 21 points before the break to give WVU a three-point lead after two quarters.

The game stayed close for much of the third quarter as the lead switched hands six times. Momentum swung against WVU in the final two minutes, though, as Oklahoma ended the quarter on an 8-point run. The Sooners maintained that pressure in the fourth, outscoring WVU by 14 to win by 21.

“I think the biggest difference was us just having that wind and everybody believing that we can win this game,” Quinerly said. We came out at the start of the game, first quarter and second quarter, and played hard, we got back into it…and after the halftime, we just kind of let up and let them get open threes constantly, layups, fouls — they started taking away the game.”

Madi Williams, OU’s leading scorer this season, continued that form as the second-leading scorer with 24 points. Taylor Robertson, the Big 12’s all-time leader in three-pointers, added 18.

Quinerly added seven points after halftime to finish with a team-high 28 for WVU. Madisen Smith finished with 23 as the only other double-digit scorer.