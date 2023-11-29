Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia center Zach Frazier and cornerback Beanie Bishop earned first-team All-Big 12 honors, according to a release from the conference Wednesday. The awards are voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Frazier rounded out his WVU career by making 37 consecutive starts at the position and being regarded as one of the top players at his position in the country. This is the second straight year Frazier has been voted the top center in the Big 12.

Bishop leads the country in pass breakups (20) and passes defended (24). He led the Mountaineers with four interceptions this season.

First-year Mountainee Kole Taylor earned a second-team All-Big 12 nod at tight end. Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum also earned a second-team All-Big 12 honor. It’s the first time either player has earned a season-long recognition from the Big 12 Conference.

Taylor finished second on West Virginia’s roster in receiving yards with 411, and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns. Milum was part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the Big 12 this year.

Below is a list of WVU players who earned honorable mention recognition from the Big 12. (Note: the position or award each player was in consideration for is listed in parentheses)

Beanie Bishop Jr. (DNoY), Aubrey Burks (DB), Ben Cutter (DFoY), CJ Donaldson (RB), Preston Fox (KR/PR), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Garrett Greene (QB), Lee Kpogba (DL), Mike Lockhart (DL), Michael Hayes (STPoY, PK), Sean Martin (DLoY, DL), Doug Nester (OL), Tomas Rimac (OL), Oliver Straw (P), Kole Taylor (ONoY), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Jahiem White (OFoY), Brandon Yates (OL).

A full list of this year’s Big 12 football awards can be found here.