WVU center Zach Frazier calls out the Texas Tech defense at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior center Zach Frazier is WVU’s lone representative on the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team. This marks the second straight year the Fairmont native earned a spot on the preseason squad.

Just add it to the list of preseason accolades for Frazier. He was named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America First Team and the publications Preseason All-Big 12 first team. Phil Steele also gave Frazier a First-Team Preseason All-Big 12 nod. In March, he was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Preseason All-America Second Team.

In 2022, Frazier allowed just one sack while producing 51 knockdown blocks. He recently received high praise when Jim Nagy, the director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, applauded his film and insinuated that Frazier will receive an invite to the Senior Bowl this winter.

The former Fairmont Senior standout has started 34-of-35 games since joining the Mountaineers.

Frazier will be one of five players representing WVU at Big 12 Media Days next week.

2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team:

Offensive Player of the Year: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

Defensive Player of the Year: Texas LB Jaylan Ford

Newcomer of the Year: Kansas State RB Treshaun Ward

Offense:

QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

RB Richard Reese, Baylor

RB Devin Neal, Kansas

FB Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

WR Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

OL Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

OL Mike Novitsky, Kansas

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

PK Griffin Kell, TCU

KR/PR Phillip Brooks, Kansas State

Defense:

DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DL Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

DL Damonic Williams, TCU

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

DL Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech

LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

LB Johnny Hodges, TCU

LB Jaylan Ford, Texas

DB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

DB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

DB Kobe Savage, Kansas State

DB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State

DB Josh Newton, TCU

P Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati