Another national award organization has its eyes on Zach Frazier.

West Virginia’s junior center was named to the Lombardi Award Watch List Tuesday. The award is handed out to the top lineman in college football each year. This is the 50th year for the honor, dedicated to legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

Frazier is already in contention for the Outland Trophy (interior lineman) and the Wuerffel Trophy (off-field service), and is a preseason All-American.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native is one of 12 players from the Big 12 Conference and one of seven centers from across the country up for the Lombardi Award.

Frazier has been named to three preseason All-America teams this preseason. He was also a Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection by multiple media outlets and the conference.

Frazier has started 25 consecutive games at center and is viewed as the best returning offensive lineman in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus.