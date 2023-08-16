WVU center Zach Frazier was listed among the ranks of the best college football players in the country on Monday when he was named as a First-Team All-American by The Athletic.

Frazier was one of five lineman named to the first team. Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe joined him on the first-team offense. Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was the only other Big 12 player named to the first team.

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone and TCU defensive back Josh Newton earned second-team honors.

Frazier has been named to four preseason All-America teams this preseason. He was also a Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection by multiple media outlets and the conference.

Frazier has started 25 consecutive games at center and is viewed as the best returning offensive lineman in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus.