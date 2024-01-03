MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Scroll the slideshow above for the best photos from No. 24 WVU women’s basketball’s 68-53 win over Cincinnati Wednesday night.

Guard Kyah Watson (14 points) led WVU in scoring, and four Mountaineers scored over 10 points en route to the team’s second conference win of the season and its 13th consecutive win to open the season.

Follow along to extensive WVU women’s basketball coverage all season long at Goldandbluenation.com and the free Gold and Blue Nation app. You can also subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, which is available on most podcast platforms.

Head coach Mark Kellogg’s team returns to the WVU Coliseum Saturday afternoon for a ranked showdown against No. 10 Texas.