MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU and Randy Mazey landed another transfer for the baseball program on Monday when junior Tyler Switalski from Gardner-Webb University announced his intentions to join the Mountaineers.

Switalski, a 6-foot-4-inch, 215-pound lefthanded pitcher and infielder, played two seasons at Gardner-Webb. During his collegiate career, he has recorded a 13-10 record, a 4.90 ERA and 128 strikeouts to 59 walks on the mound.

He recorded his first career complete game this past season, and he was awarded Second-Team All-Big South honors.

As a freshman in 2022, he went 5-5 in 15 starts on the mound with a 4.13 ERA, which was top-10 among starters in the Big South.

In June, he became the first player from Gardner-Webb to be invited to the USA Collegiate National Team’s training camp in Cary, North Carolina. WVU infielder JJ Wetherholt was the first Mountaineer to be invited to the camp when he received an invitation earlier this summer.

A native of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, he recorded a perfect 0.00 ERA on the mound with a .364 batting average at the plate for Waynesburg Central.