Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Wednesday that junior WVU quarterback Garrett Greene secured the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week for the second-consecutive week. Greene is the only player to win the award twice this season.

The Tallahassee native threw for 269 yards and two scores while also rushing for 103 more yards and scoring twice on the ground. His 29-yard passing connection with freshman running back Jahiem White secured the Mountaineers’ 34-31 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale.

Greene played the majority of 10 WVU games this season, and missed some time with an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 2,178 yards and a 54.2% completion percentage (125-of-254) with a 15-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also ran for 708 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He finished the season as Pro Football Focus’s eighth-highest rated quarterback among Power-Five passers.