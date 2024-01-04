MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Junior Gavin Barnick and fifth-year senior Mary Tucker are set to compete at Part III of the Air Rifle Olympic Trials this week in Anniston, Alabama. The pair are both looking to punch their tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games slated for this summer.

The event will feature three days of competition from Jan. 5-7. It serves as the final part of the Air Rifle Olympic Trials with selections for Team USA earned at the end of the competition.

Tucker enters the event on top of the overall leaderboard. She holds an overall score of 1902.4 across the first two parts of the trials. The Sarasota, Florida native sits nearly two points ahead of second place Sagen Maddalena who has scored 1900.7 points.

Barnick sits in seventh place on the men’s side with a score of 1187.4 entering the final round of competition. Ivan Roe leads the field with 1898.9 points.

Following Friday’s practice rounds, competition is set to begin on Saturday with the opening match relay one taking place at 10 a.m. ET followed by relay two at Noon. Match two will take place on Sunday with relay one at 9 a.m. followed by relay two at 11 a.m.

The men’s final will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday followed by the women’s final at 2:30 p.m. Following the competition of the event, scores from all three parts of the trials will be tallied to determine the individuals set to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Each competitor’s lowest score will be dropped from their totals.