WVU Women’s Soccer 2022 Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Athletics will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University Thursday night when the Mountaineer women's soccer team takes on Indiana. On this edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio set the stage for the 2022 campaign.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Athletic competition will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University this week.

WVU women’s soccer will open its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night when it hosts Indiana. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

On the latest episode of The Gold And Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio set the stage for a new season and bring you thoughts from longtime head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

Earlier this week, the Mountaineers were picked to finish third in the Big 12’s preseason poll. Veteran defender Jordan Brewster, one of three fifth-year players on the roster, was also named to the All-Big 12 preseason team for the fourth time in her career.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.