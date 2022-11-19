MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off their historic 23-20 win over Oklahoma, WVU football appeared to be riding high, and still had an outside chance of making a bowl game.

That all came crashing down against a quality opponent Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers were soundly beaten by No. 15 Kansas State. As the Wildcats rolled to a 48-31 victory on West Virginia’s Senior Day, some of the critical themes of the season for WVU remerged.

On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker react to Saturday’s result, which guarantees a losing record for WVU for the third time under head coach Neal Brown. They also share their thoughts on some breaking news that unfolded before the game involving one of the top players on the roster.

