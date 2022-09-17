What we learned from West Virginia’s win vs. Towson – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU football took care of business in its 65-7 victory over Towson, earning win No. 1 on the year, and gaining some confidence heading into the rivalry showdown vs. Virginia Tech. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker react to what they saw in the blowout win.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the Mountaineers, that 58-point win over Townson was just what the doctor ordered.

West Virginia cruised to a 65-7 victory over Towson Saturday, securing win No. 1 on the year, and generating some much-needed confidence heading into Virginia Tech week.

On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action and share our takeaways from the victory.

