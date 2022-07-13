Big 12 Media Days are open for business! – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A lot went down on the first day of Big 12 Football Media Days, including incoming commissioner Brett Yormark's introductory press conference and remarks from WVU head coach Neal Brown. Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone recap the most important moments of the day in our latest episode.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A lot went down on the opening day of Big 12 Football Media Days.

On the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone react to new commissioner Brett Yormark’s introductory press conference and remarks from WVU coach Neal Brown.

The league’s incoming commissioner says the Big 12 is “open for business,” while Brown downplayed his focus on another wave of expansion in the league. West Virginia’s fourth-year head coach also expressed his excitement for the season opener against Pitt, which is 50 days away.

Big 12 Media Days will continue Thursday. Stick with GoldAndBlueNation.com for complete coverage.

