Sooners knock WVU out of Big 12 title game picture – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast After back-to-back years of game-winning field goals, the 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners had an offensive explosion Saturday night in Norman against West Virginia. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the loss, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After back-to-back dominant efforts by the West Virginia offense, the Mountaineers were stifled by the Oklahoma defense Saturday night. And after nearly pitching a shutout last week in Morgantown, the WVU defense was subject to a record-setting performance from OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

West Virginia (6-4, 4-3) is now on the outside of the Big 12 title game race after suffering a 59-20 loss Saturday night in Norman to No. 17 Oklahoma. However, with two games to go in the regular season, it is now mathematically impossible for the Mountaineers, who were picked 14th in the conference preseason poll, to finish in the bottom four of the league standings.

With that said, WVU has two games left to prove just how wrong the preseason prognostications were.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, co-hosts Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern break down Saturday’s loss to the nationally-ranked Sooners, and provide postgame thoughts from head coach Neal Brown. They also share the turning point in the game, presented by First Greene Mortgage.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights, and archived shows.