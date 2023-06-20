WVU head football coach Neal Brown is the latest guest to join The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano.

Summer update with Neal Brown – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A critical period is underway for WVU football. Fifth-year head coach Neal Brown joins The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, to discuss his expectations for the summer, and to share his thoughts on two very important competitors on his roster.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What are Neal Brown’s expectations for summer workouts for his Mountaineers?

The fifth-year head coach of WVU football answers that question and more on the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano.

In this interview, the head coach discusses this critical period of the offseason as his Mountaineers continue preparing for a 2023 schedule that’s loaded with tough competition. WVU opens that schedule Sept. 2 at Penn State, and will play each of the Big 12’s four newcomers during conference play.

Brown also shares insight into the relationship between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, the two quarterbacks competing for West Virginia’s starting job, and reflects on a recent trip to Europe.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

