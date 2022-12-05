MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged with guiding the Mountaineers through the “ever-changing landscape” of college athletics has arrived on campus.

Wren Baker was officially introduced as WVU’s 13th director of athletics at a press conference Monday morning. Alongside WVU president E. Gordon Gee, he discussed his vision for WVU Athletics, his background in the industry, his thoughts on name, image and likeness and more.

Baker comes to WVU after six years at North Texas. There, he oversaw substantial growth both in athletic achievement and in financial support. As Gee explained Monday morning, he thinks Baker has the credentials to lift WVU in those categories and others.

In addition, Baker also fielded questions regarding the Mountaineer football team and head coach Neal Brown, explaining how he plans to work together with Brown as he evaluates the program.

Brown was the subject of scrutiny as his team posted a 5-7 record in 2022, but after the Mountaineers won two of their final three games, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop confirmed that Brown will be retained for the 2023 season, his fifth at the helm.

Get caught up on the latest on one of the biggest WVU sports stories of the year with a new episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.