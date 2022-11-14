Listen to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast wherever you get your shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A national search has begun at West Virginia University to find a replacement for director of athletics Shane Lyons.

University president E. Gordon Gee announced Monday morning that a national search for the school’s next athletic director is underway, and that Lyons’ successor could be named less than a month from now.

On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker react to the news of the day, and examine what the change could mean for others in the athletic department, including head football coach Neal Brown.

