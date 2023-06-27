MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to kickoff of the 2023 WVU football season has begun, and the Sept. 2 season opener against Penn State is quickly approaching.

A long time has passed since the Mountaineers last took the field in the rain in Stillwater at last season’s end. Since that win over the Cowboys, West Virginia has made multiple changes to its coaching staff, and has welcomed numerous new players into the program.

Before WVU takes the field for official practices this fall, here’s a review of the Mountaineer roster and coaching staff. This story will be updated over the coming days as we continue to preview each position group.

Head Coach and Offensive Assistants

Defensive Assistants

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebackers / Bandits

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Special Teams

Neal Brown enters his fifth year in charge of the Mountaineer football program. Chad Scott has been elevated to offensive coordinator and will continue to oversee the talented running back room. Scott will continue to coach from the field this fall, though who will be calling plays on gameday is still to be determined.