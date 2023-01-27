Geno Smith’s award cabinet is starting to get stocked after his breakout season in Seattle.

On Friday, Smith was named both Most Improved Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The former WVU star led the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs after earning the starting quarterback job over Drew Lock. He earned his first start since 2014 in the season opener on Monday Night Football, turning heads as he led the Seahawks to a win over the Denver Broncos.

By November, Smith was already in the conversation for the MVP award.

Smtih finished the campaign with a franchise-record 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 366 yards and a score on the ground. On Wednesday, he was named a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award, along with Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley.

The NFL will announce the winner of that award at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9.