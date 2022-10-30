The Geno Smith redemption tour rages on, as Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense continue to hit all the right notes.

Smith and Seattle (5-3) were at home Sunday hosting a New York Giants (6-2) team that had won four in a row. It was a matchup of two of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season.

But Sunday’s outcome was no surprise for Seahawks fans, who clearly believe in their quarterback.

Smith completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 26 yards. The former Mountaineer led a pair of touchdown-scoring drives in the fourth quarter to put an end to the Giants’ win streak, while extending Seattle’s to three in a row. The Seahawks won the game 27-13.

Smith and Seattle now sit alone on top of the NFC West division.

Smith found both of his favorite targets for touchdowns in the contest. He connected with DK Metcalf in the back of the endzone from three yards out to get Seattle on the board in the second quarter. Then in the fourth, Smith found Tyler Lockett downfield for a 33-yard scoring pitch and catch, which gave Seattle the lead for good.

The former Mountaineer has now thrown for 200 or more yards in all but three games this season, and has thrown multiple touchdowns in all but two games.

Smith entered the game as one of the top passers in the NFL this year, leading the league in completion percentage (73.5), and top 5 in passer rating (107.7) and QBR (66.8).

Following play on Sunday, Smith has thrown for 1,924 yards, and 13 touchdowns against three interceptions. This is the first time he has reached either of those marks in yards or touchdowns since his second year in the league in 2014.

Smith and Seattle take on division foe Arizona next Sunday, beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET.