At long last, former Mountaineer Geno Smith is getting paid.

The quarterback, who played at WVU from 2009-12, reached an agreement with the Seahawks this week on a new three-year deal worth an estimated $105 million.

Smith is coming off the finest season of his nine-year NFL career. He registered 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns, had a QBR of 60.7 and led the league with a completion percentage of 69.8. His marks yards, completion percentage and touchdowns were all career highs.

The WVU Sports Hall of Famer capped his storybook season with the first postseason appearance of his NFL career. He was later named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith will enter his 10th NFL season in 2023.