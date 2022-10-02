Geno Smith entered Sunday’s road contest with the best completion percentage (77.4) through the first three weeks of the National Football League season.

After a strong start to the year in the season-opener against the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks’ offense had cooled.

The former Mountaineer got Seattle’s offense moving, once again, in Detroit Sunday.

Smith led a trio of touchdown-scoring drives in the first half. Two of those touchdowns came through the air, with the veteran quarterback also running into the endzone with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter.

Seattle led 24-9 after Smith’s two-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The scoring pass play came two plays after he connected with his top wideout, DK Metcalf, for 39 yards.

“Geno played spectacular football,” Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “Not just the throwing and the catching, but the command of the game, and running the whole show, he did an incredible job. And he ran the ball, too. … I don’t know how you could do a whole lot more, or play a lot better than that.”

Smith completed 12-of-14 passes for 170 yards in the first half.

He kept the offense moving in the second half, as Smith and his unit needed to continue putting up points while the Seattle defense allowed Detroit to climb back into a gave that appeared to be put away multiple times.

Seattle scored three more touchdowns after halftime, as Smith and company came out on the winning side of the NFL’s highest-scoring game this year. The Seahawks held on to win, 48-45.

Smith finished the game by completing 23-of-30 (76.7%) of his passes, for 320 yards. He also rushed for a total of 49 yards, and tallied three total touchdowns.

“One thing we talked about all week was we had been starting fast, but not finishing strong,” Smith said. “We really talked about finishing strong today.”

The 2013 second-round draft pick has now thrown for 300 or more yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Smith credited his off-field work and preparation for his successful start to the season.

“I’m grateful, but it’s just about the work,” Smith said when asked about having the opportunity to lead a franchise’s offense once again. “I worked myself to this position, as always. And it’s just about continuing to work, and just work on day-to-day stuff, not getting focused on anything else.”

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Smith’s 77.3 completion percentage through the first four games of the year is the best by any QB in NFL history.

Smith and Seattle will be on the road again next week, as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints.