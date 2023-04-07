MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get to know WVU women’s basketball’s new head this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show.

We’ll bring you exclusive conversations with Mark Kellogg and WVU director of athletics Wren Baker following Kellogg’s introductory press conference earlier this week.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will also update you on WVU baseball’s tremendous 2023 season. They’ll recap last week’s action, preview this weekend’s series vs. Kansas and chat exclusively with skipper Randy Mazey.

