Noah Farrakhan’s 2023 has been turbulent, to say the least. After playing two seasons at Eastern Michigan, the 6-1 guard hopped into the transfer portal for a second time.

He ultimately landed on transferring to West Virginia. Unfortunately, he did not secure a waiver from the NCAA, meaning he would have to sit out the 2023-24 season before being eligible to play next year.

That is, until last week. A judge’s ruling combined with an agreement and a change from the NCAA suddenly made Farrakhan, and teammate RaeQuan Battle, eligible to play this season — immediately. West Virginia had a few days to mull things over before settling on the decision to have both players available for the Mountaineers’ upcoming game against UMass.

Dealing with flu-like symptoms, Battle was ruled out of Saturday’s contest. Farrakhan, however, suited up and made his Mountaineer debut in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

“It was shocking, but it was a dream come true,” Farrakhan said Tuesday. “It was easy, pretty much a no-brainer for me. I wanted to be out there with my teammates, [and] help them win.”

The senior played just six minutes in the first half. He scored two points and had two assists during that time. He came alive in the second half, though.

In 12 minutes of action after halftime, Farrakhan made six of nine shot attempts, scored 13 points, dished out two more assists, grabbed a rebound and collected a steal. He ended the game, essentially, as West Virginia’s only scoring option. Farrakhan netted eight of WVU’s final 10 points of the game across the last 57 seconds.

He finished with a total of 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting, four assists, one rebound and a steal.

“It’s like instincts. When you play the game for so long, and you approach it with confidence, I feel like a lot of things come at you easy,” Farrakhan said. “Decision making, that just comes with experience — knowing what to do, knowing what not to do.”

Farrakhan describes himself as a fast guard. He feels his talents are best put to use when his team, West Virginia in this case, is pushing the pace and applying pressure to the opposing defense. He was certainly pushing the pace late against UMass, trying to keep WVU within striking distance as time ticked off the clock.

Farrakhan at least partially credits his successful debut to the numerous practices he has participated in with West Virginia. As a member of the scout team, especially since the regular season got underway, he practiced almost every day with fellow guard Kerr Kriisa in his unit. Kriisa, previously suspended, also made his Mountaineer debut Saturday and scored 20 points.

In a year full of changes — new team, new city, new school, new head coach, new-found eligibility — Farrakhan is now in the midst of another change. Now a member of the active roster, he has switched from a scout-team-only participant to part of the regular rotation. He has one game with the Mountaineers under his belt, but is still figuring things out as he prepares for his second game on Wednesday against Radford.

“I’m still taking it step by step. I’m still catching up. I feel like moreso catching up because of the pace of the game,” said Farrakhan. “Practice is practice, but in-game the pace is a lot more faster, people are touching you. So, it’s more like getting back in rhythm.”