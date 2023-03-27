MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team shot 10-under-par during the second round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina, on Monday.

Junior Oli Ménard led the way for WVU with a personal-best 6-under-par 66. For the tournament, he is now 5-under-par and tied for 16th place. Freshman Westy McCabe shot 1-under-par on Monday to go to 5-under-par, also tied for 16th place.

Junior Will Stakel shot 3-under-par on Monday and is now 2-over-par for the tournament. Sophomore Max Green shot Even par in round two, while junior Jackson Davenport shot 1-over-par and is +1 after 36 holes.

The Mountaineers are 8-under-par after 36 holes and are tied for 11th place in the 15-team field.

At the Butler Spring Invitational in Indianapolis, sophomore Todd Duncan shot 69-68 and is in fifth place at 3-under-par. Senior Trent Tipton shot 69-71 and is tied for 11th place at Even par. Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant shot 71-70 and is 1-over-par, tied for 17th place.

Round three for both tournaments will begin Tuesday morning and will conclude late afternoon.