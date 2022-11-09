He runs, he throws and he catches -- WVU wants to find ways to find the dynamic quarterback

After WVU’s loss to TCU, head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell agreed they need to find ways to use Garrett Greene’s versatility.

Greene has thrown for 103 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 93 yards and reeled in three passes for a total of 20 yards. Brown made it clear last week that Greene is “still a quarterback” but as one of WVU’s top athletes, getting him on the field in any capacity will only benefit the offense.

Last week against Iowa State, the sophomore went in at quarterback for the Mountaineers’ final offensive possession. The end result was a touchdown.

“We probably could have put Garrett in maybe a series earlier once the game was kind of decided. I thought Garrett came in and played well,” Brown said. “That was an impressive drive there at the end of the game.”

The final drive consisted of nine plays. Greene had three carries and completed four of his five passing attempts. The last two plays are what really caught the eye of Brown — a 20-yard pass to Reese Smith followed by the 8-yard touchdown pass to Sam James.

“They had their starters in and he maneuvered down and made a couple of nice runs. He threw a seam ball to Reese that he threaded and then he extended a play, he kind of read it wrong, but extended it and threw it to the corner. That was an impressive throw to Sam for the touchdown,” Brown said.

That was the most action Greene has seen at quarterback this season. Along with his first passing touchdown of the year, he threw for a total of 43 yards and finished as the second-leading rusher with 27 yards on five attempts.

Greene has been used all over the field for WVU’s offense. He caught one pass for seven yards against Baylor and added two for 13 yards vs. TCU. In week two against Towson, he had three rushing attempts for 59 yards and a touchdown.

“We have been playing him more. He’s given us a spark when he’s played and he’s got great energy,” Brown said. “He has a toolset. He’s getting better as a quarterback and he’s helped us playing some slot receiver and running back, too.”

While Greene has shown he does deserve to play more, Brown made it clear that junior quarterback JT Daniels earned the starting role and will continue to hold that position this weekend against Oklahoma.

The WVU offense as a whole struggled at Iowa State, but for Daniels, it was his worst showing as a Mountaineer. He was 8-of-22 for 81 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was sacked twice.

“JT was just off. He really was. I think they got to him and got some pressure up the middle on him. We had some drops there, those hurt the quarterback, as well. He has to play better,” Brown said. “I think we can do some things to get him some easier completions like moving him out of the pocket. I will say this, I think the kid is going to bounce back and play well this week.”

Greene is one of those players who will line up wherever you need him to and give his best effort every time. Regardless of when they call his name or at what position, Greene has proven to be a valuable piece of the WVU offense.