GBN's Ryan Decker reporting from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has received his Hall of Fame jacket.

Now, it’s just a matter of time before the head coach is officially a Hall of Famer.

Huggins, and the rest of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 inductees, will be formally enshrined and presented as Hall of Famers Saturday evening.

September 10 has been designated as Bob Huggins Day across the state of West Virginia.

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more stories and interviews detailing this historic weekend for Huggins. Our coverage is presented by The Health Plan, Little General Stores and Pritt & Spano.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, visit www.hoophall.com and https://www.nba.com/halloffame.