MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced the signing of three student-athletes for the 2024-25 season, with Camryn Camp, Jacob Wisman and Ashlyn Blake all signing National Letters of Intent.

“We are really excited to welcome these three great student-athletes to the Mountaineer family,” Hammond said. “We have enjoyed getting to know them all throughout the recruiting process and while they are all great athletes, they are also three really good people who we know will represent WVU and our rifle program in a great way. There is a lot of potential with all of them and we can’t wait to work with them on a daily basis next year.”

Camryn Camp | Texas Hill Country Shooters

Camryn Camp comes to Morgantown from Hillsboro, Texas where she competes for the Texas Hill Country Shooters under coach Ron Haffner.

She has been a member of the USA Shooting National Futures Team since 2022 and has been a USA Shooting National Development Team member since 2023. At the 2023 Junior Olympics, she finished in second place in air rifle.

In 2022, she was a Texas 4-H smallbore rifle champion, a USA Shooting National Championship junior silver medalist and an American Legion silver medalist. In 2021, she competed in the Dixie Double open category finishing third in air rifle and was named an Eley High School All-American in both air and smallbore.

She adds experience at the 2022 ISSF World Championship as a member of the air rifle team in Cairo, Egypt. There she took fourth place in mixed team, sixth place in the women’s team event and 18th as an individual in air rifle.

In competitions for her club team, she is a three-time Texas State CMP team champion, a two-time USA Shooting 3P air rifle national champion, a two-time CMP 3P air rifle national champion, a 2023 Texas State USA Shooting JO 3P team champion, a 2023 Army Marksmanship Unit team smallbore national champion and a 2022 Pardini team air rifle national champion.

While at West Virginia University, Camryn plans on majoring in criminology.

Her parents are Mike and Sarah Camp, and she has two siblings.

Jacob Wisman | Mason Dixon Junior Rifle Club and Team Winning Solutions

Jacob Wiseman comes to Morgantown from Gladesville, West Virginia, where he shoots for two clubs. The first is Mason Dixon Junior Rifle, under father and coach David Wisman, as well as competing for Team Winning Solutions under coach Lucas Kozeniesky.

Jacob is a seven-time qualifier for the USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Air Rifle Championships and a four-time qualifier for the USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Smallbore Championships.

This year, Jacob has racked up six podiums and four first-place finishes. He claimed gold at the American Legion 3PAR Precision National Champion, the USA Shooting Nationals U18 Champion in men’s smallbore, the American Legion 3PAR Precision State Championship and the West Virginia 3PAR State Junior Olympic Championship. He adds podiums at the Dixie Double in smallbore, the Pardini Grand Prix and the USA Shooting U18 Nationals in air rifle.

The West Virginia native adds ten podiums from 2019-2022. The list includes being named the 2023 PAR Junior Olympic State Champion, the 2020 West Virginia State Junior Olympic Air Rifle Champion and the 2019 National Junior Olympic 3PAR U15 Champion. In 2022 Jacob took silver in both smallbore and air rifle while in 2021 he took bronze in both smallbore and air rifle at the West Virginia Junior Olympics.

He intends to major in Business during his time at West Virginia University.

Jacobs’ parents are David and Bethany Wisman, and he has one sister.

Ashlyn Blake | Team Winning Solutions

Ashlyn Blake comes to West Virginia from Sparta, New Jersey where she shoots for Team Winning Solutions under coach Lucas Kozeniesky.

She is a three-time Junior Olympic Qualifier. Last season in 2023, Ashlyn took gold in air rifle and bronze in smallbore at the Palmyra Invitational, fourth at the US Army Junior Air Rifle Nationals, sixth at the USA Shooting U18 National Championships in air rifle and achieved CMP Distinguished Expert (Badge #6) in air rifle and is nationally ranked in USA Shooting in both smallbore and air rifle.

In 2022, She was the CMP Any Sights 3P National Champion while taking second in the overall 3P national standings. Ashlyn adds a first-place finish at the Northeast Regional Outdoor Conventional 3P Open while taking second at the U18 Winter Air Gun Championship and third at the Puerto Rico Sports Shooting Invitation in air rifle.

Ashlyn has also collected wins in 2021 at the New Jersey Outdoor Conventional 3P Open and the Indoor Metric 3P Open. That same season she was named to the NRA International Drew Cup Junior Team.

She intends to major in Computer Sciences while at West Virginia University.

Her parents are Craig and Tracy Blake, and she has two siblings.

Ashlyn is a fourth-generation competitive rifle shooter. Her dad competed at St. John’s, qualifying for the NCAA National Championship four times. Ashlyn’s grandfather Walter N Blake and great-grandfather Walter J Blake also have tied to the sport.