WVU baseball got back on the winning track with a thrilling 6-5 win over Hofstra on Wednesday.

True freshman Sam White started the action for the Mountaineers in the bottom of the first with a single that drove in two runs. He finished it off in the 10th inning with a walk-off RBI single.

The highlights from the victory over Hofstra are in the media player above.

For postgame reaction, click here.