After missing the first two games of the season, transfer wideout EJ Horton has appeared in each of the last two contests for WVU. Horton has been targetted but is still looking for his first catch in a Mountaineer uniform.

Horton came to West Virginia after a three-year stint with the state’s other Division I football program, Marshall. His stats with the Herd weren’t gaudy, but the speed and athleticism he possesses are something most wide receiver coaches across the country are trying to get their hands on.

His speed helped bring him to Morgantown, and that, along with some shortcomings elsewhere in the wide receiver room through four games, will gain him more playing time in the coming weeks.

“I think that EJ Horton’s going to play more,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said.

Horton was targetted once in Saturday’s win over Texas Tech. He and Nicco Marchiol just missed on what would’ve been at least a 44-yard gain; the pass landed just slightly out of his reach, and likely would’ve taken West Virginia inside the red zone had it been completed.

“He had a chance to make a play on that. But, he’s going to play more,” added Brown.

According to the head coach, WVU is going to shrink its wide receiver rotation heading into this weekend’s road contest at TCU. Horton will be part of the smaller rotation, and will have his playing time increased.

West Virginia receivers have been asked to take on a different role over the past few weeks. WVU has won back-to-back games with fewer than 100 passing yards for the first time since 2005.

The wideouts haven’t had many chances, though Brown and the coaches are looking for more consistency when passes are thrown their way.