MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Few thought the day would ever come, but WVU guards RaeQuan Battle and Noah Farrakhan will suit up together on the basketball court for the Mountaineers Saturday night.

Interim head coach Josh Eilert announced Friday that Battle and Farrakhan will be active for Saturday’s game against UMass following a federal judge’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order against the NCAA and its multi-time transfer rules.

Assuming Battle and Farrakhan both grace the court Saturday, WVU will see a 30% increase in roster size as starting point guard Kerr Kriisa also returns to game action following his nine-game suspension for receiving impermissible benefits while at the University of Arizona.

There are now dozens — maybe hundreds — of new lineup-and-substitution combinations for Eilert and his staff to explore.

“When you sit down in the coaches’ meetings and start thinking about the different scenarios and options you have, it certainly puts a smile on everybody’s face in the room, and so it gives us some new life,” Eilert said.

Battle joined WVU in April after leading Montana State to an NCAA Tournament appearance last season. He led the team in scoring with 17.7 points per game, and he drained 53 three-pointers in the process. He also played two seasons at Washington to start his collegiate career, and he hoped to gain immediate eligibility at WVU upon his second transfer through a mental health waiver that was eventually denied by the NCAA.

Last year, Farrakhan averaged 12.1 and 4.1 points per game for Eastern Michigan. He spent two years at EMU after a suboptimal freshman campaign at East Carolina in which he averaged three points and 10 minutes of playing time per game.

Many people — including Eilert — never expected Battle and Farrakhan to suit up at same time this season. As a result, the Mountaineers altered their game plans to tailor their style of play toward their relatively thin lineup, depth-wise.

WVU previously deployed just three true guards (Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jeremiah Bembry) on a nightly basis. The Mountaineers can now double that total.

“I anticipate playing a lot faster than we have in the first nine games, and certainly, it’s a lot easier as a coaching staff to hold guys accountable [for] what they need to be doing out there if you’ve got people to replace them,” Eilert said.

In the nine games played without Battle, Farrakhan and Kriisa, six different Mountaineers averaged over 27 minutes per game. With a massive influx of talent, that will almost certainly change sooner rather than later. Still, there is excitement buzzing within the walls of the WVU facility, especially with the players that will now get some relief.

“They’re ultra-excited,” Eilert said. “I mean, those guys are really close. It’s a close-knit locker room, so everybody cheers each other on and wants to be a part of a winning program, and they know having depth and having our weapons at our disposal is certainly going to help us do that.”

The interim head coach admitted that Battle and Farrakhan will likely need some time to get back into game shape, but they have also been active participants in practice since they joined the program

“They’ve been practicing together,” Eilert said. “It’s not like they’ve been sitting out, so they practice and compete against each other each and every day. I switch up those rosters whenever I can to make it as competitive as possible.”

There are still risks that Battle, Farrakhan and WVU will have to take on. The temporary restraining order on the NCAA’s multi-time transfer rules is only applicable up to Dec. 27 when a final ruling is expected to be made on the lawsuit between a seven-state coalition and the NCAA. If the restraining order expires and a judge upholds the NCAA’s multi-time transfer rules*, Battle and Farrakhan will once again become ineligible, burning an entire year of eligibility in the process.

If the courts rule to strike down the NCAA’s transfer rules, WVU men’s basketball will be in the best position it’s been in since early this summer.

*The NCAA and the attorneys general submitted a joint sheet of terms to the court for approval Friday that would extend the temporary restraining order into an injunction spanning the rest of the 2023-24 academic year.