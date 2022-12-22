Cold weather, egg nog, cookies, family and NBA basketball — just some of the things that make Christmas stand out on the calendar.

The Association is scheduled to have its usual full slate of games on Sunday, but this time around, there will be plenty of West Virginia representation on the hardwood. So grab your hot cocoa, put on your sweater and find your spot on the couch to watch these former Mountaineers compete on the national stage!

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

Who’s playing: Deuce McBride (NYK)

Tip time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

McBride and the Knicks are in their usual spot on Christmas, tipping the NBA’s slate of games off at Madison Square Garden. This time around, New York is bringing some momentum as they prepare for the rival Sixers.

The second-year guard has helped New York to a hot streak, appearing in all of the team’s games in December and averaging 4.8 points per game as his team nearly pulled off an unbeaten month. This will be their second meeting with the Sixers after earning a close win in early November.

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Who’s playing: Jevon Carter (MIL) and Coach Joe Mazzulla (BOS)

Tip time: 5 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Carter squares off for the first time against Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in a meeting between two of WVU’s best guards of the 21st century.

Mazzulla’s first season at the helm couldn’t go much better so far. He had a historic start to his head coaching career in a streak that was only topped by Bill Russell, hoping to lead Boston to another Eastern Conference title. Right now, the only thing standing in the way is the Milwaukee Bucks, who stand on top of the conference.

Carter has started 24 of his 31 appearances for the Bucks in what is by far his most productive NBA season. The fourth-year veteran is averaging 7.7 points per game as he hopes to help Milwaukee to another league title.