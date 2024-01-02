West Virginia wrapped up its 2023 football season with a victory last week at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. The Mountaineers won nine games for just the second time since joining the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 will change drastically in 2024. Co-founding members Oklahoma and Texas will exit the league to join the SEC. Pac-12 members Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will replace the Sooners and Longhorns as the league expands to 16 full-time institutions.

A new scheduling matrix was unveiled in November, setting the table for West Virginia’s opponents from 2024-2027.

Here is a look at WVU’s 2024 opponents, and how they fared in 2023. (Note: Dates for West Virginia’s nonconference games are set and are listed in that order. All conference games will be listed in alphabetical order.)

2024 opponents overview

Overall Record: 88-68 (.564 W%)

4 opponents with 10+ wins

3 opponents with only 3 wins

9 opponents who were bowl-eligible

Penn State

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions won the first six games of the season, but rounded out the year with a 4-3 record. A 38-25 loss to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl gave PSU a 10-3 mark for the season. Penn State will visit Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time since 1992 to open the season on Aug. 31, 2024.

Albany

The Great Danes had a great season on the gridiron in 2023. Albany enjoyed just the third 10-plus win season in program history. The 2023 Great Danes tied a program-record with 11 victories and made its deepest run in the FCS playoffs, reaching the semifinals before losing 59-0 to South Dakota State.

Pitt (away)

It was a season to forget in the Steel City. Pitt suffered two separate four-game losing streaks, took a 58-7 shellacking on the chin courtesy of Notre Dame, and scored a season-low six points in a Backyard Brawl loss to West Virginia. Final record: 3-9.

Arizona (away)

The Wildcats were one of the big surprises in college football in 2023. Arizona ended the regular season with six consecutive victories, including four wins over ranked opponents. Jedd Fisch’s team then took down Oklahoma, 38-24, in the Alamo Bowl to reach the 10-win plateau for the first time since 2014 under Rich Rodriguez.

Baylor

Dave Aranda’s group stumbled out of the gates and never gained its footing, finishing 3-9. After capturing their third win of the year in mid-October, the Bears never won again, losing each of their final five contests. Baylor has never won inside Milan Puskar Stadium.

Cincinnati (away)

In their first year in the Big 12, the Bearcats finished with a 3-9 record and in last place in the Big 12 Conference standings. After winning its first two games of the year, Cincinnati lost seven in a row. WVU has just one loss inside Nippert Stadium.

Iowa State

After starting the year 2-3, the Cyclones won five of their final seven games in the regular season to secure a bowl bid. Matt Campbell’s club ended the year, however, with a 10-point loss to Memphis in the Liberty Bowl. Even with all of the additions to the Big 12, Iowa State can still claim to be the northernmost program in the league.

Kansas

Even as quarterback Jalon Daniels battled injuries throughout the entire season and was largely unavailable, the Jayhawks went 8-4 in the regular season. They then claimed an entertaining victory over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Lance Leipold has led Kansas to back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since 2007-08.

Kansas State

The Wildcats, seemingly, had a typical Kansas State season. They never lost consecutive games, went 6-3 against Big 12 foes, and never lost a game by more than eight points while claiming four victories by at least 30 points. Chris Klieman’s team downed NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl to end the year 9-4.

Oklahoma State (away)

Mike Gundy’s group rode the coattails of one of the best running backs in college football to a 10-4 record. The Cowboys survived early-season woes against South Alabama and Iowa State and rebounded to win seven of their next eight. OSU played in the Big 12 title game for the second time in three years.

Texas Tech (away)

One of eight bowl-eligible teams in the Big 12 this season, Texas Tech fell short of preseason expectations in 2023. Picked fourth in the league preseason poll, the Red Raiders finished in a tie for seventh place with Kansas. Tech lost at West Virginia in Week 4, but went 6-3 the rest of the way, including a postseason win over Cal.

UCF

A late-season turnaround pulled the Knights out of the Big 12 basement. It took until the first weekend in November for UCF to earn its first Big 12 victory. The Knights won three of their last four in the regular season to earn a bowl bid. A loss to Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl put their final record at 6-7, though they were one of the best running teams in the country.