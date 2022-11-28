The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller.

Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force.

The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday.

Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to recruiting services such as 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.

Saint-Jean has chosen the Mountaineers over offers from East Carolina, Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, and others. The towering offensive lineman first received an offer from West Virginia in May.

According to 247Sports, Saint-Jean placed 16th in Florida’s 3A state weightlifting meet in the unlimited weight class as a junior. During the competition, he reportedly benched 360 pounds, performed a 305-pound clean, and a 270-pound jerk.

The early signing period for college football commences on December 21.