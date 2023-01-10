MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer head coach Bob Huggins gave an update on starting point guard Kedrian Johnson Tuesday.

Johnson, who missed Saturday’s game against Kansas due to a concussion, remains day-to-day, according to the head coach.

“Went a wee little bit yesterday, but not much,” Huggins said. “He went a little bit yesterday, that’s all I can tell you. He went a little bit yesterday, and [we’ll] see what he does today.”

Johnson neither participated in warmups nor did he appear in the game on Saturday. However, he did take the floor after the game was over and shot on the Coliseum court for a period of time.

The Dallas, Texas native is averaging a career-best 9.1 points per game this season. He has also made a career-high 80 percent of his free throw attempts and is averaging double the number of assists this year that he did last season.

Johnson dealt with both a hip and a head injury at times last year but missed just one game due to injury.

West Virginia (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) hosts Baylor (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) on Wednesday, and then will hit the road to face Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) in Norman on Sunday.