MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Grant Hussey showed just how hot his bat can get on Friday night in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

After collecting just one hit and striking out a total of six times over his first two games with the Wareham Gatemen, the Mountaineer first baseman exploded for six RBI. It marks the highest single-game total in the CCBL this season.

Hussey, batting seventh in the lineup, stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning with two outs and the bases loaded. It just so happened it was his WVU teammate Landon Wallace occupying third.

With two strikes, the Huss Bus took a trip over the right field wall. According to TrackMan, his grand slam traveled 366 feet at 101 miles per hour off the bat. It lifted his squad to a 5-1 lead after just one inning in the books.

He wasn’t done quite yet. In the bottom of the sixth, Hussey knocked a ground-rule double to drive one more. Following his performance, Wareham manager Ryan Smyth referred to the WVU rising junior as a “gentle giant.”

Hussey finished the night with one run, three hits and six RBI. For Wallace, it was two runs and two hits.