Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Abe Fenwick, the highest-rated high school quarterback in the state of West Virginia, is staying in the Mountain State.

Fenwick, a three-star recruit, announced his verbal commitment to the West Virginia football team Tuesday. This marks a change in his commitment status, as he was originally committed to William & Mary. He decommitted from the Tribe on Nov. 22.

Fenwick, a senior at George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, is the sixth-highest rated player in West Virginia, according to 247Sports. He is listed at 6-3 and weighs 200 pounds. He tossed for 1,786 yards and 22 touchdowns during the regular season.

Fenwick was named to the Second Team all-state team last season as a junior. This season, he led George Washington High to a 6-4 regular season record, but suffered a one-point loss at Bridgeport in the first round of the Triple-A playoffs.

On top of his offer from William & Mary, the Charleston, West Virginia native also held offers from Elon, UMass, and Old Dominion, and had interest from Dartmouth, Liberty, Marshall and Pitt. A dual-sport athlete, Fenwick also plays baseball at George Washington.