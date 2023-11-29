MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second-consecutive season, a true freshman running back has burst onto the scene for WVU football.

In 2022, it was the tight end-turned-ball carrier CJ Donaldson who racked up 526 yards and a season-high eight touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury.

This year, it was Jahiem White who put on a show in his first season with the program, especially in the second half of the season. White started the final two games of the season at the position as Donaldson worked his way back from an injury.

Through 11 games, White rushed for 792 yards and three touchdowns on 97 attempts. He is averaging a team-high 8.2 yards per carry and 72 yards per game. He also caught three passes for 110 yards and two additional scores — a 75-yard reception vs. Cincinnati which was just his second catch of the season and the 29-yarder that was the game-winner in the regular-season finale at Baylor

“We’d been calling it over like the last six minutes of the game, give the ball to 22,” White said. “When we got on the field I saw 41 was on me, he was looking me dead in my face and that shows he’s playing man. Once I went around and went upfield and was wide open, I knew [Garrett Greene] was going to throw the ball which was a perfect ball. I executed it right and caught it. The feeling was unreal but it was real.”

He didn’t celebrate after the score. He said in that moment, he remembered what happened in Houston. He wanted to get off the field quickly and let the defense do its job, and that’s exactly what happened.

White did leave the game early on due to a shoulder injury, but that never slowed him down.

“I just wanted to play football,” he said. “After the injury, I was in my head like ‘I have to get back on the field. I have to play with my brothers.’ They are everything to me.”

Head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Chad Scott both said there was a shift in White’s production during the open week. He was practicing faster. He was more confident in his decisions. His pass protection showed improvement. He was doing all those little things right. It now was just a matter of going out there and putting it all together, and he did.

Most of his production has come over the past five games, amassing 607 yards and three total touchdowns over that span. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards three times over the past four contests, including a career-high 204 vs. the Bearcats.

“I recruited him. I’ve been with him since day one so I’ve known the talent he’s had,” Scott said. “The sky is the limit for that kid. He needs to stay humble and stay hungry. I tell him to keep your circle tight.”

When Scott first met White in high school at the end of his sophomore season, he was around 175 pounds but had a “big lower body.” Out of the five running backs that saw the field this season, he is the smallest in terms of height and weight. He’s now listed at 5-foot-7 and 192 pounds. Donaldson is 6-foot-1 and 238 pounds for comparison.

“He’s short, but he’s not little,” Scott said. “I don’t foresee him being more than 200 [pounds]. He doesn’t need to. He’s so strong.”

Size takes a back seat to production in cases like White’s. After his first start against Cincinnati, he was Pro Football Focus’s top-rated freshman running back. He finished the season as the No. 7 back in his class, per PFF.

“I’ve been waiting to actually show my talent,” he said. “For me to start [against Cincinnati] was a big jump for me, and I just wanted to show the world [and] show WV my talent.”