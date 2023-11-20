Don Nehlen is immortalized as WVU pummels visiting Cincinnati on Senior Day – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers couldn't have closed out their home slate of games in 2023 any better. West Virginia (7-4) honored its seniors, immortalized its legendary head coach Don Nehlen, and dominated the team he earned his first WVU victory against. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the 21-point home win, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In his first career start Saturday, WVU freshman running back Jahiem White put on a show in the home finale. White rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 21 attempts and finished the day with two touchdowns en route to his first Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week honor.

His first score of the day was described as the difference maker in the game by head coach Neal Brown. White made a one-hand catch and took it 75 yards to the house to give WVU the 14-0 lead. It was his first receiving touchdown as a Mountaineer and just his second catch of the season. It was also the longest pass play of the game.

Late in the third quarter, White capped a 74-yard drive with a four-yard score to extend the lead to 42-7. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry and his longest run of the day was 47 yards in the fourth quarter.

Saturday marked the third time this season White rushed for triple digits. His previous career-high was 146 rushing yards against UCF. His 21 attempts vs. the Bearcats are also a career-best.

Bowl-eligible West Virginia closes out the regular season on Saturday. November 25 at Baylor. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on FS1.