Jamel Morris (right) poses with his family at TBT 2021’s West Virginia Regional in Charleston. (Photo: Ben Solomon/TBT)

With Best Virginia’s first-round clash in The Basketball Tournament just days away, the squad made a late addition. It was announced Thursday night that Jamel Morris will be back in a BV uniform for this year’s run.

This marks the fifth overall and third straight TBT appearance for Morris, a Fairmont State grad.

On social media last week, Morris said he wasn’t suiting up this summer as he was taking time to spend with family. Five days later, the team said “all it took was one practice” and Morris was committed.

Last summer, the 6’4 shooting guard reached double figure scoring in all but one TBT showing, including a high of 15 points in the second round.

Morris’ pro career has taken him to Croatia, Poland, France, Germany and most recently Lithuania. He’s the 12th, and likely final, addition to Best Virginia’s roster.

Best Virginia will begin TBT action against DuBois Dream (Western PA) in the first round on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.