MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end.

Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury.

“I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by a broken heart emoji.

His bio on his Twitter profile now reads “Former WVU football player.”

A native of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, Gmiter appeared in 39 games, and started 31, over four seasons for the Mountaineers. He has not suited up since WVU’s home win over Baylor on October 13.

Gmiter, without a doubt one of the leaders on West Virginia’s offensive line, was a big part of an effort to improve that position group over the offseason. The feeling entering this season was, with Gmiter and others such as Zach Frazier leading the way, the offensive line could be the strength of this year’s team.

“You can just tell whenever we can step out on the field it’s a big difference,” Gmiter said during the summer. “There’s no really doubt that we’re going to get the job done.”

Gmiter and his family recently suffered the loss of his mother, who passed away suddenly in late October.

“I just ask all Mountaineers to be thinking about James and his family and be praying for him,” head coach Neal Brown said in the following days.

Gmiter played 10 games without being guilty of allowing a sack last season, according to West Virginia. The Mountaineer offensive line surrendered just 1.3 sacks per contest in the six games he appeared in this year, and did not surrender a sack against Big 12 foes Kansas or Baylor.