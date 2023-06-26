MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — James Okonkwo announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Monday evening via social media.

Okonkwo averaged 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season with the Mountaineers, his second with the porgram.

“I would like to thank the players, staff and fanbase that have supported me for the last [two] years at WVU for molding me into the player I am today,” Okonkwo wrote in his social media post. “As of today I am entering my name into the transfer portal. Thank you for everything and I will always cherish my time at [WVU].”

The sophomore big man from Maidenhead, England is the latest player from the program to enter his name into the transfer portal since the recent resignation by head coach Bob Huggins. He is the second player to announce his decision to transfer on Monday, joining fellow big man Mohamed Wague.

Wague is still mulling his possible return to the Mountaineer. Okonkwo did not indicate his future intentions, though has the option to return to the program this offseason if he chooses.

West Virginia introduced former assistant coach Josh Eilert as the program’s interim head coach Monday.

Okonkwo had varying roles with the Mountaineers last season. He appeared in 31 games and saw an increase in minutes a few games into conference play. He logged a season-high 22 minutes on the road at Texas Tech, a game in which he made a highlight-reel-worthy block on defense. He also set his season-high of 10 points that day, a point value he reached just once more the rest of the season.

Okonkwo is now one of five players who have recently entered the transfer portal. Guard Kerr Kriisa announced he was withdrawing his name from the portal over the weekend. Tre Mitchell announced his decision to transfer to Kentucky on Monday. Wague and Joe Toussaint have not announced their decisions of where they will play next season.