MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another now-former West Virginia men’s basketball player in the transfer portal has picked his destination for the upcoming season.

James Okonkwo will play at North Carolina, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton. UNC missed the NCAA men’s basketball tournament last year, but was the national runner-up to Kansas in April 2022.

Okonkwo announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, June 26.

The sophomore big man averaged 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season. He appeared in 31 contests and averaged 11 minutes per games, both major improvements from his freshman campaign with West Virginia.

Okonkwo is the fourth WVU player who has entered the transfer portal and chosen to play at another school next year. Forward Tre Mitchell will play his final season of college hoops at Kentucky. Joe Toussaint will do the same with Big 12 foe Texas Tech. Mohamed Wague landed on transferring to Alabama on Wednesday.

Guard Jose Perez entered the transfer portal Wednesday, though he has not announced his next stop.

Offseason additions Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, and Jesse Edwards have all publically stated they are remaining with the Mountaineers.