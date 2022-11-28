A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention.

That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State.

Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.

Anderson, a redshirt freshman who has split time with three other backs this season, was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week by the conference Monday.

The Perry, Ohio native doubled his season output in Stillwater.

He finishes the year with 275 yards rushing on 35 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per rush. His two rushing touchdowns Saturday were the first of his career.

His first touchdown came from 54 yards away, as he ran practically untouched into the endzone from beyond midfield to give WVU a 14-10 lead.

Anderson scored again on the very next possession, but this time he found paydirt from 57 yards out and cruised into the endzone to give the Mountaineers a double-digit advantage.