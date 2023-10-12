MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU center Jesse Edwards was named a Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Thursday.
Edwards was one of 11 honorable mention honorees that are recognized in addition to the five players who make up the Preseason All-Big 12 team. He is the only Mountaineer listed.
A transfer from Syracuse, he averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last year for the Orange. He also contributed for the Netherlands in FIBA’s Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Turkey this summer.
Below are all of the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason accolades:
Preseason All-Big 12 Team
- L.J. Cryer, guard, Houston
- Hunter Dickinson, center, Kansas
- Dejuan Harris. Jr., guard, Kansas
- Emanuel Miller, forward, TCU
- Max Abmas, guard, Texas
Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school)
Jalen Bridges (Baylor), RayJ Dennis (Baylor), Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor), Jamal Shead (Houston), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas), Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State), Tylor Perry (Kansas State), Dylan Disu (Texas), Tyrese Hunter (Texas), Dillon Mitchell (Texas), Jesse Edwards (West Virginia).