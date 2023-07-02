MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Transfer big man Jesse Edwards is staying with West Virginia. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein broke the news, and Edwards confirmed the information via social media a few moments later.

“Goin’ Nowhere. Time to make this a special year. [Let’s] go to work for this staff, this team and this place. Let’s go WV!” Edwards tweeted.

Edwards was arguably West Virginia’s biggest addition in the offseason.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound forwards averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last year with Syracuse. He added 87 blocks and 44 steals in his impressive season, which earned him All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Defensive Team honors.

It is expected that Edwards will have a big impact on both sides of the court for West Virginia inside the painted area.

In all, Edwards has appeared in 95 games at the collegiate level, making 56 starts. He has scored a total of 836 points, grabbed 568 rebounds, and blocked 172 shots.

The Amsterdam, Netherlands native officially signed with West Virginia on April 24. The news of his decision to transfer to WVU broke eight days prior on April 16.