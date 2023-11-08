MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a Southeast Open championship run in his Mountaineer debut, junior Jett Strickenberger of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been selected as a Co-Big 12 Wrestler of the Week.

Ranked No. 24 at 125 pounds by FloWrestling, Strickenberger secured the go-ahead takedown in the closing seconds of the first overtime period to claim a 4-1 sudden victory over No. 14 Brandon Kaylor of Oregon State in the championship match. He previously pinned 2022 SE Open champion Kyle Montaperto of Virginia in the semifinals to seal his spot against last year’s Pac-12 Champion and 2022 All-American in the finals.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native joins two-time All-American Zeke Moisey (2015) as the only Mountaineers to collect the honor at 125 pounds, as well as the 15th Big 12 Wrestler of the Week in program history. He is WVU’s first honoree since current redshirt sophomore Jordan Titus garnered it last season at 141 pounds.